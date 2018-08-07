Manning and Napier (MN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Manning and Napier opened at $2.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.12%. equities analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Manning and Napier worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manning and Napier (MN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.