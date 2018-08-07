Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $348,441.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024971 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00080305 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,073,798 coins and its circulating supply is 275,861,538 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.