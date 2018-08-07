Mallinckrodt (MNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. Mallinckrodt updated its FY18 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 557,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,740. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MNK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Trudeau purchased 3,000 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.