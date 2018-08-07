Maiden (MHLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MHLD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. sell-side analysts forecast that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

