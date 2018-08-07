Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magenta Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3494783548017 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,903. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Cowen started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director David Scadden purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

