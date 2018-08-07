Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Health Inc. is an American for-profit managed health care company, focused on behavioral healthcare. As a specialty health care manager, they focus on some of today’s most complex and costly health care services. The depth and breadth of experience in managing behavioral health care, diagnostic imaging, specialty pharmaceutical services and providing pharmacy benefits administration enables us to deliver invaluable insights and innovative solutions that positively impact both the quality and the cost of some of the nation’s fastest growing areas of health care. Maintaining the highest level of integrity and clinical and quality excellence have long been Magellan hallmarks. By working together with health plans, employers, government agencies, consumers, service providers, fellow employees and many other stakeholders, they get a full perspective of the situation and are able to leverage these partnerships to deliver effective and innovative solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.15). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magellan Health by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after buying an additional 177,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $4,153,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $4,134,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

