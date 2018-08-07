Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $191.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.93. 130,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,832. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $80,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643. Insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

