Macro 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (MCR)

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Macro token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the US dollar. Macro has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00384202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00195238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Macro Profile

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Macro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

