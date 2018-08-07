Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Macquarie Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Macquarie Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 168.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.7%.

MIC opened at $45.92 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 14,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $666,095.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 40,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $1,529,328.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236,329 shares in the company, valued at $272,230,696.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,414,942 shares of company stock worth $176,989,569 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

