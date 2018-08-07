M. David Kornblatt Sells 2,500 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Stock

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products opened at $29.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $254.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.92%. research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.