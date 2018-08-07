LVZ Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA)

LVZ Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 5,116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 147,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTA opened at $54.08 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.00.

