Luna Innovations (LUNA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luna Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.5094719811648 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 148,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,045. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.91. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 4.98%. equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 64,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $221,605.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,098,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,819.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,805 shares of company stock worth $783,403. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

