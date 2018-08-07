Luna Innovations (LUNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Luna Innovations opened at $3.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 102,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $349,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,162,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,599. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 229,805 shares of company stock worth $783,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 77,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 434.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 164,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.