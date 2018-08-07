Luminex (LMNX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luminex earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.5613338563317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$33.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

LMNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. Luminex has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $552,968.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shapiro sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $62,096.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,496 shares of company stock worth $2,777,427. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

