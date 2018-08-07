Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Holdings Lifted by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $73,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $34,266.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.