LRAD (LRAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. LRAD had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

Get LRAD alerts:

Shares of LRAD stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 564,549 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,242,007.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.