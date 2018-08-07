Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Loxo Oncology to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Loxo Oncology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Loxo Oncology opened at $169.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

In other Loxo Oncology news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total value of $251,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,548,678 shares of company stock valued at $277,153,641. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOXO shares. Cann reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $202.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Loxo Oncology to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $182.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Loxo Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

