Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $97.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

