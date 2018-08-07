Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 107.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Shares of Vistra Energy opened at $22.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

