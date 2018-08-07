Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $19.83 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 386.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,862 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.23% of AerCap worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

