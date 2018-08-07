Loop Capital Mk Reiterates Buy Rating for CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Loop Capital Mk in a report released on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut CBS Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.
Shares of CBS stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. CBS Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $878,494.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,067 shares of company stock worth $17,823,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CBS Co. Common Stock
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.