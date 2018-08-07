Loop Capital Mk Reiterates Buy Rating for CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Loop Capital Mk in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CBS Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut CBS Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. CBS Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $878,494.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,067 shares of company stock worth $17,823,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBS Co. Common Stock

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

