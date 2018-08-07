London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($55.66) target price on the stock.

LSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 4,825 ($62.46) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,450 ($57.61) to GBX 5,200 ($67.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($59.55) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,450 ($57.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,468.56 ($57.85).

Shares of LON:LSE traded up GBX 81 ($1.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,549 ($58.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,293. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($38.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,114 ($53.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

