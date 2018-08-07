Logitech International SA (LOGI) CEO Sells $4,566,000.00 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOGI opened at $45.67 on Monday. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

