Loews Co. (L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Loews to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

L traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.68. Loews has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts predict that Loews will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on L shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

