Lockheed Martin (LMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $359.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin, being the largest defense contractor in the world, enjoys a strong demand for its high-end military equipments in domestic as well as international markets. Consequently, strong order growth has been a primary growth driver for this company. Lockheed Martin continues to be a strong cash generator, helping it to take important cash deployment decisions. The recent adoption of expansionary budgetary policies in the United States will immensely boost this defense prime's business growth. Also, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky business line, along with its widely popular Black Hawk helicopters, has strengthened its position in the military helicopter market. However, the company faces intense competition for its broad portfolio of products and services in both domestic and international markets. Its shares have also underperformed its industry in past one year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.38.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.78. 30,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 30,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after buying an additional 229,017 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $338,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

