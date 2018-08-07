LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Tops $205,618.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $205,618.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ethereum Monero (EXMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,785,747 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

