LKQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,005 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,710% compared to the average daily volume of 166 put options.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wellington Shields raised LKQ from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other news, Director Guhan Subramanian purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $33,299.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $48,281,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,978,000 after buying an additional 857,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 766,162 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,458,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after buying an additional 475,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,876,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,200,000 after buying an additional 468,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. LKQ has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

