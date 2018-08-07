Lionsgate (LGF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Headlines about Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lionsgate earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1838428404715 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:
- Friday Estimates: Disney Can’t Quite Open Non-Superhero Pooh, Lionsgate Dumps Spy By Mistake, Fox Goes Dark (moviecitynews.com)
- For The Love Of God, Why Can’t Anyone Write Kate McKinnon A Good Movie Role? (huffingtonpost.com)
- 5 of the Best Female-Driven Spy Movies of All Time (parade.com)
- Universal Music Publishing Group inks global deal with Lionsgate Entertainment (musicbusinessworldwide.com)
- Lionsgate & UMPG Sign Exclusive Long-Term Agreement (billboard.com)
Shares of Lionsgate stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Lionsgate has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
About Lionsgate
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.
