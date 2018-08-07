Lionsgate (LGF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Headlines about Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lionsgate earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1838428404715 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Lionsgate stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Lionsgate has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

LGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “$26.09” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lionsgate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Lionsgate

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

