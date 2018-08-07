Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (LGF.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B opened at $22.20 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.41. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 247,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $6,165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,100.

