Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €188.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €188.00 ($218.60) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.03 ($232.59).

Linde AG/AKT o.N. traded down €0.45 ($0.52), hitting €175.65 ($204.24), during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 22,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a fifty-two week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a fifty-two week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

