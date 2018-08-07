Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $288,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions opened at $13.27 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $604.05 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of -0.40. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.