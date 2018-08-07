Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National traded up $0.93, hitting $66.63, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,280,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,115,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.