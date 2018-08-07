Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 450,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.63 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.