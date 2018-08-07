Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Insider Sells $47,729.41 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $47,729.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $10.85 on Monday. Limbach Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $120.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

