Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.

Lifetime Brands opened at $11.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.09. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CEO Robert Bruce Kay acquired 2,500 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

