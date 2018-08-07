Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Serco Group (SRP)

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 86 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 107.80 ($1.42).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group opened at GBX 99.15 ($1.30) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.25 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 310,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £301,169.48 ($395,702.90).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.