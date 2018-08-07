Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

