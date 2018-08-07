Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Milestone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class C alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Liberty Global PLC Class C opened at $27.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.