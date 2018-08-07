Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global PLC Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4940491341054 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global PLC Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Liberty Global PLC Class A opened at $28.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $670,073.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,773.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.