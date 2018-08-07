Libbey (LBY) Lifted to Buy at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Libbey opened at $10.94 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Libbey has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.