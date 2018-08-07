LGL Group (LGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $105,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,605.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

