Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $13.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $16.37 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $26.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $67.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.74 million to $74.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.49 million to $252.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 369.13%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 138,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $1,334,294.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,924,615 shares of company stock valued at $22,552,542 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 862,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.16, reaching $11.17, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,851. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.