Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar opened at $51.48 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,795.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,743,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,657.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,252 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

