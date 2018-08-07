Leju (LEJU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Leju (NYSE:LEJU) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leju earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.6568126847622 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LEJU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,459. The firm has a market cap of $211.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.12. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter. Leju had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. equities analysts anticipate that Leju will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

