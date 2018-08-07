LeafCoin Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. LeafCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LeafCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LeafCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.01055757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003948 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001585 BTC.

LeafCoin Profile

LeafCoin (CRYPTO:LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin . LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LeafCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LeafCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.