Lantheus (LNTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Lantheus opened at $13.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,123.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lantheus by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Lantheus by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantheus by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

