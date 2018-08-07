Landstar System (LSTR) and US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Landstar System shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Landstar System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Landstar System and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System 5.38% 31.06% 15.84% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landstar System and US Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System 1 6 5 0 2.33 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

Landstar System presently has a consensus price target of $118.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.59%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Landstar System.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar System and US Xpress Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System $3.65 billion 1.31 $177.08 million $3.75 30.36 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.42 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Dividends

Landstar System pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Landstar System pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landstar System has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Landstar System beats US Xpress Enterprises on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

