Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 155,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising opened at $72.27 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

