Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Lakeland Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial opened at $48.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.05 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,162.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,962 shares of company stock valued at $390,512 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

