Lake Street Capital Trims AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Target Price to $67.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services opened at $52.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $1,745,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $234,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,970.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $50,871,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $52,067,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $17,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,658,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 849.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares during the period.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

